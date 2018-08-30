A 22-year-old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh by the villagers on the suspicions of cattle theft. The incident took place in Bholapur Hindoliya village in Bareilly district. The incident came to light when the police received a phone call from the irked villagers who handed over the wounded man to them.

Amid the ongoing discussions over a need of a new law to counter the menace of mob lynchings, another Muslim man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh on late Tuesday night i.e. August 30, 2018. The incident took place in Bholapur Hindoliya village in Bareilly district where villagers thrashed the 22-year-old Shahrukh Khan on the suspicions of cattle theft. The incident came to light when the police received a phone call from the irked villagers who handed over the wounded man to them. The police then took him to the nearby hospital where he succumbed during the treatment.

The police then contacted the family of the man who were thinking that Khan has gone to meet his friends. Reports said that Khan has also informed his brother that he has got a call from his friends and is going to meet them. The family was worried when Khan didn’t return home at night, but they thought that he would come back by the next day. There are reports that claim that Khan told his brother that he along with his three friends are running away with a buffalo. According to reports, it was around 2:30 am when the villagers got to know about it.

While three of Khan’s friends managed to escape, villagers nabbed Khan and thrashed him. The police said that they recieved a call from the farmers about the matter. The villagers alleged that the that some men were trying to run away with a buffalo.

Khan used to work at an embroidery unit in Dubai and had come back home in January. His family has dismissed all the allegations.

According to the City Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh, the police took the man to the hospital where he died. He said that an investigation is ubnderway. The police had handed over the body for the post-mortem, according to which Khan died of the internal injuries. Following the matter, the police have registered two cases, one against 25 persons who killed the man and other regarding the buffalo theft on the basis of FIR.

