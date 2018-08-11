The following lynching took place in Muzaffarnagar's Bijopur district. Reports suggest that the incident took place on late Friday night after a group of people spotted an unidentified man.

A group of people turned violent on Friday evening and lynched a man in Uttar Pradesh on the suspicion of being a thief. The following lynching took place in Muzaffarnagar’s Bijopur district. Reports suggest that the incident took place on late Friday night after a group of people spotted an unidentified man. After failing to get the desired response several men lynched him on suspicion of being a thief. After the matter was reported, the Muzaffarnagar police registered a case against several people. As per current reports, the investigating police have made two arrests in the case.

Talking to PTI, the investigating police officer Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Subhash Rathore added that the victim was later identified as Kapil Tyagi who was native of Uttar Pradesh.

After victim’s family was made aware about the death, they staged a protest and later gheraoed the Chapar police station demanding more arrests in the matter. The family claimed that Kapil Tyagi was innocent and not a thief.

The family of the deceased later approached Devert Tyagi, a former BJP district president, who later led a protest with the family members of the deceased.

Further disclosing the matter, the SHO of the area said that special teams have been deployed to nab the other accused in the matter.

Earlier, several cases of mob lynching were reported from across the country where the mob lynched people on suspicion of being a child lifter. Later it was found that a message was being circulated on Whatsapp that triggered panic among the people and led to lynching incidents.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, the Government of India has urged Whatsapp to take strict measures to avoid panic over forwarded messages.

