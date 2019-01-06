Three personal secretaries of three state ministers who were caught in a sting operation taking a bribe have been arrested by the Speical Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh. All accused have been sent judicial custody. ADG Lucknow Zone Rajiv Krishna, head of the SIT, said all angles are being probed.

Three personal secretaries of three state ministers who were caught in a sting operation taking a bribe have been arrested by the Speical Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh. All accused have been sent judicial custody. ADG Lucknow Zone Rajiv Krishna, head of the SIT, said all angles are being probed. They have been arrested on charges of bribery and for allegedly striking illegal deals after a preliminary investigation by the SIT found them prima facie guilty, reports said.

All three – Ramnaresh Tripathi, Santosh Awasthi and Om Prakash Kashyap – were caught demanding a bribe in a sting operation aired by ABP News in December 2018. The SIT was constituted on the orders of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Secretariat staff were earlier suspended on orders of the chief minister, who had also directed officials to register a case against them.

Tripathi was personal secretary to the minister of state for mining Archana Pandey, Awasthi was personal secretary to the minister of state for education Sandeep Singh and Kashyap was personal secretary to backward class welfare minister. Ministers Pandey and Singh belong to Bharatiya Janata Party while Rajbhar is the chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Rajiv Krishna,ADG Lucknow Zone: The personal secretaries of three UP ministers who were caught in a sting taking a bribe have now been arrested and sent to judicial custody. All angles are being probed pic.twitter.com/dZeMR7gVBx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More