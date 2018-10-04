After Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, now Uttar Pradesh has also joined the league and reduced petrol and diesel prices by an additional Rs 2.50 per litre after Centre had asked the state government to cut VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Announcing the reduction in petrol and diesel prices, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this will bring a huge relief to the common man.

It seems to be a big relief for the common man after a number of states have reduced petrol and diesel prices after Centre’s appeal. The opposition had been hitting out at the BJP-led government saying that it was not doing its bit to control the rising prices. However, the government had said that it had no role in the increasing prices of petrol and diesel.

