Uttar Pradesh government did not spend even a single rupee on pregnant and lactating women enrolled under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maternity benefit scheme till August 2018, a Right To Information query has revealed. UP has received the largest sanctioned amount of over Rs 336 crore from a total of Rs 2,049 crore in 2017-18.

In what clearly shows Yogi Adityanath government’s attitude towards the health of women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government did not spend not even a single rupee on pregnant and lactating women under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maternity benefit scheme till August 2018, a Right to Information (RTI) reply has said. Out of the total budget of Rs 2,049 crore approved by the Central government for 29 states and 7 Union territories, the Uttar Pradesh government has received the largest amount of over Rs 336 crore.

The RTI query further revealed that there are more than 34 lakh beneficiaries across the country under Prime Minister’s maternity scheme but not even a single woman in Uttar Pradesh has received payment.

According to a report released by Health Ministry in 2017, Uttar Pradesh has maximum districts with high fertility rate. 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh – Bahraich, Sitapur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Banda, Gonda, Etah, Balrampur, among others, have a fertility rate of 4.

Other states with a high TFR are Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Assam. Uttar Pradesh has the second highest fertility rate (children per woman) of 3.1 after Bihar which has a fertility rate of 3.3, according to a NITI Aayog report released in 2016. The ideal fertility rate as mentioned by the central government is 2.4.

It comes weeks after Uttar Pradesh government admitted on Tuesday in the Assembly that there is a shortage of 7,348 doctors in the government hospitals.

