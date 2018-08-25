In the viral video shot by a passerby, the police that are deployed to maintain law and order in the state were seen thrashing the auto driver mercilessly while a crowd stood like a mute spectator. As per reports, the incident took place on August 22 in UP's capital city, Lucknow.

A Uttar Pradesh police constable along with the PRV in-charge were suspended from their duties after a video of the constable brutally assaulting an auto rickshaw driver went viral on the social media. In the viral video shot by a passerby, the police that are deployed to maintain law and order in the state were seen thrashing the auto driver mercilessly while a crowd stood like a mute spectator. As per reports, the incident took place on August 22 in UP’s capital city, Lucknow. Reports suggest that the police were alerted after an auto had hit a rickshaw near Engineering College Chauraha in the evening.

After police arrived at the spot, they started thrashing the auto driver without asking any questions. In the video, the constable identified as Anand Pratap Singh can be seen beating the driver for using foul language in the public. Reports add that the auto driver was drunk and was fighting with the rickshaw puller.

After the video of the UP constable went viral on social media, several criticised the UP Police for acting like goons and for taking the law into their hands.

In the video that is currently doing rounds on the social media, Pratap is beating the man with his leg on his chest and trying to choke him. He can also be heard threatening the auto driver.

Several other police officers can be seen standing at one side while Pratap thrashes the auto driver.

Talking to News18, DIG, Law and Order, Pravin Kumar said that an advisory has been issued and the two officers responsible have been suspended. He added that police officers had been advised to behave well with the public. The following suspension will give out a message to others, he added.

After the video went viral, while some appreciated the efforts of the constable to restore law and order, while mostly criticised his behaviour and claimed that the offence was not as big as the punishment he was served.

