A 26-year-old Harsh Chaudhary was the seventh police inspector to die in an encounter during Yogi Aditynath-led BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. A wanted criminal was also killed during the encounter. According to the police data, 78 people, alleged criminals have been killed in these encounters while 838 have sustained injuries. The data also claims that around 7,043 people were arrested in these encounters.

A 26-year-old police constable was killed in an encounter that took place in western Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Sunday evening, reports said. Constable Harsh Chaudhary was the seventh security officer to die in an encounter since Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has come into the power in Uttar Pradesh. The encounter broke out in Bachhraon area where a police team had arrived after receiving a tip-off regarding a wanted history-sheeter. The Amroha superintendent of police official said that the history-sheeter was also killed during the encounter. Identified as Shiv Avtar alias Shivia had 19 criminal cases against him.

The gunbattle took place as the police asked Shivia to surrender but he chose to open fire at the police team in which Constable Harsh sustained injuries on his chest and collapsed on the spot. The Constable was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The criminal was also killed in retaliatory fire. Following the encounter, the UP CM has announced compensation of Rs 40 lakhs for the wife and Rs 10 lakh for the parents. The government will also provide service for one member of the family of constable Harsh Chaudhary. In the past few years, the UP government has been drawing criticism over the rising number of encounters in the state. Since Yogi Adityanath’s rule, over 3000 police encounters have taken place in UP. According to the police data, 78 people, alleged criminals have been killed in these encounters while 838 have sustained injuries. The data also claims that around 7,043 people were arrested in these encounters. Meanwhile, UP CM Adityanath has welcomed a new controversy after he claimed that if the Supreme Court is finding itself unable to pronounce an early verdict on Ayodhya land dispute then it should hand over the case to UP government, adding that the UP government won’t take more than 24 hours to resolve the case. He also asserted that the patience of people on Ram Temple is running out quite regressively.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More