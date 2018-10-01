The woman was later identified as a 25-year-old who was residing in Baranbanki district. As per reports, the woman constable, Monika, committed suicide because she was continuously being harassed by a senior police official. After the matter was highlighted, a police team reached the incident spot and launched the investigations.

In a shocker being reported from Uttar Pradesh, a woman constable committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling or her room. The woman was later identified as a 25-year-old who was residing in Baranbanki district. As per reports, the woman constable, Monika, committed suicide because she was continuously being harassed by a senior police official. After the matter was highlighted, a police team reached the incident spot and launched the investigations. While going through the suicide spot, the investigating police recovered a suicide note in which she accused SHO of Haidergarh police station.

As per reports, the woman constable was deployed at crime and criminal tracking networks and systems) cell of Haidergarh Police station for past 9 months. The matter was highlighted after the landlord, on Sunday, didn’t hear from Monica at all. Later, he informed the police.

The police knocked the door down and found the woman constable hanging from the ceiling of her room.

According to the suicide note recovered from the site, SHO Parshuram Ojha had been mentally harassing her and denied her leaves. In the letter, she accused the SHO of misbehaviour and said that he used to deploy her on out duty mostly.

APrat from naming the SHO, she said that she was ridiculed by constable Rukhsar Ahmad after she had disclosed her plans of seeking leaves. Reacting to the incident, Barabanki SP VP Srivastava told TOI that a departmental inquiry has been ordered. The case was registered soon after the matter came to light and an investigation is underway.

