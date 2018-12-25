The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday set off a major controversy after it issued a notice to private firms in Noida to direct their Muslim employees to stop offering prayers in open areas. Noida Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal said few people had asked for permission for religious prayers in a park in Sector 58 and people congregated at the park though no permission was granted from the city magistrate office.

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday set off a major controversy after it issued a notice to private firms in Noida to direct their Muslim employees to stop offering prayers in open areas. The police have notified the companies that they would be liable if their employees are found to be offering prayers in the open.

Reports suggest employees of companies in Noida Sector 58 offer Namaz on Friday in the Authority park in Sector 58. However, the authorities have denied giving any permission to perform any religious activity in the park.

The Noida Police informed the companies in the locality about it and the information is not aimed at any specific community or religion, Pal clarified.



The Noida Police on Tuesday issued a notice asking companies to ensure that no religious activities are carried out in a park in Sec-58 by their employees, that includes Friday namaz. (Image: ANI)

The development comes in the backdrop of several incidents of protests by various right-wing groups against offering namaz in open spaces. Earlier, in April, 6 persons were arrested for disrupting namaz in the same area. Before that hundreds belonging to Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Hindu Kranti Dal, had staged a massive protest after people offered namaz on a Friday in the presence of police.

