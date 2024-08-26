Uttar Pradesh Police Shoots Rape Accused in Escape Attempt During Hospital Transfer

A man from Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh accused of raping a 7-year-old girl was shot in the leg after attempting to escape police custody while being transported to a hospital for a medical check-up. The incident took place on Monday, as confirmed by the Kotwali Deoria police.

Accused arrested

The accused, identified as Saifulla, was arrested on Sunday following allegations of sexual assault on the minor. According to the police, Saifulla complained of feeling unwell while in custody. In response, personnel from Sadar Kotwali police station decided to take him to the hospital for a routine check-up and treatment.

However, during the transportation, Saifulla managed to break free from police custody and fled. The police immediately launched a manhunt to locate the escapee. “The accused had been arrested by Kotwali police yesterday morning. After he complained of feeling sick, he was transported to the hospital for a check-up. During the transportation, the accused was able to push away and evade the police, escaping custody,” explained ASP Dipendra Nath of Kotwali Deoria Police.

Following the escape, the local police quickly organized three search teams to track down the fugitive. Late in the night, Saifulla was located at the Sonughat crossing. When confronted by the search team, the accused allegedly opened fire. In the ensuing encounter, Saifulla was shot in his right leg. “The accused was found at the Sonughat crossing late in the night, and during an encounter between the arrested and the police, he was shot in his leg,” added ASP Nath.

Social media reacted

The situation quickly garnered attention on social media, with UP BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao commenting on X (formerly Twitter): “Mohammad Shafiullah, who brutally raped a girl in Deoria, became one-legged after being caught in Operation Langda while running away from the police.”

After the encounter, Saifulla was immediately taken to a medical college for treatment, where he remains under police supervision. His condition is being closely monitored as investigations continue into both his escape attempt and the serious charges against him.