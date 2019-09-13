Uttar Pradesh: Police on Thursday brutally thrashed a young man after he allegedly failed to produce papers of his bike in Uttar Pradesh Siddharth Nagar district. The shocking incident was captured on the camera.

Uttar Pradesh: At a time when the mobs have wreaked havoc in the country by beating innocent human beings, a shocking incident has come to fore. This team no mob or criminal is involved. But the police who are meant to prevent and reduce crime have brazenly violated laws and taken them into their own hands. The shocking incident happened in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

On Thursday, a young man accompanied by a child was viciously beaten by the two policemen near the border with Nepal. The whole incident was captured by a bystander with his mobile phone. The video has also gone viral on social networking sites. In a two-minute 26-second video, two cops could be seen assaulting and abusing a bike rider in front of a terrified child.

A motorist in UP Siddharthnagar district was brutally thrashed by a Sub inspector and constable after the former fail to produce documents of his of motorcycle. The victim can be heard pleading cops to let him off and would produce documents later. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/c6km0wXWFv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 12, 2019

Reports said that the motorist had violated traffic rules, ensuing an argument between him and the cops. It turned ugly after the men in uniform severely beat him. The Uttar Pradesh Police has suspended the cops involved in the incident and ordered a departmental probe. These policemen have been identified as sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad.

This is an incident of Siddharth Nagar….a person who doesn't give papers to the @Uppolice thrashed brutally before his child!!! Isn't this most shameful & your cops abusing him too @dgpup

Does it allow them to beat someone like this?@myogiadityanath @upcoprahul pic.twitter.com/uIS1eTwyPl — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) September 13, 2019

The incident has outraged netizens. Many social media users have uploaded the videos on their Twitter accounts and condemned the incident. Some users criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly filing FIR against the people who reveal problems in the system and not against those who are involved in criminal activities.

Siddharth Nagar’s incident is not the first-of-its-kind. Earlier this year in March, the Uttar Pradesh Police had beaten an elderly man who later died of a heart attack. The incident had happened after a police party went to arrest a man from Muzaffarnagar area’s Makhyali village. After his family members resisted late-night arrest, the policemen severely beat his 60-year-old father.

