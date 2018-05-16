In a shocking incident, a Uttar Pradesh police constable reportedly humiliated a man by forcing him to rub his nose on his shoes before letting him free. The incident took place at Kurra area in the state’s Mainpur district, about 300 km from New Delhi. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Mainpur superintendent of police (SP), Ajay ShankarRai , suspended the rogue policeman, identified as Vijendra Singh.

A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police was suspended after a video, showing him forcing a man to rub his nose on his boot, went viral on social media. The shocking incident occurred at kurra area in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpur district, about 300 km from New Delhi. In the video, Constable is seen humiliating a man by forcing him to rub his nose on his shoes before letting him free. Mainpur Superintendent of police (SP), Ajay ShankarRai, suspended the rogue policeman, identified as Vijendra Singh. Rai said that the matter was related to some monetary dispute between two residents of a village under Kurra police station and Singh had gone there to resolve the matter.

According to reports, Vijendra had gone Vijendra had gone to resolve a dispute after a man named Ravi Yadav asked one Sudhir Kumar to perform as DJ at a function. However, due to some reason, the event could not take place and Yadav stopped the payment of Rs2, 000 to Kumar. Enraged Kumar then thrashed Yadav who reported the matter to the police.

SP Ajay Shankar Rai said that probe was ordered when the video surfaced and Singh was found guilty in the inquiry and thus was suspended.

SP said, “The police personnel present on the spot caught hold of Kumar and in the video it was shown that Kumar thereafter got down on knees in front of Constable Vijendra Singh who behaved in an arrogant manner. This video was captured by someone and it went viral on Monday. A probe was ordered and Singh was found at fault and was thus suspended on Monday night.”

This is not the first incident when the cops’ conduct with commoners has come under the scanner. A few days back, the Mainpuri police were in news for its insensitive approach when some policemen asked the family members of a deceased girl to stitch a shroud over the body at a morgue.

