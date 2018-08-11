At least 4 people were injured after a lintel of an under-construction flyover on National Highway 28 in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Saturday morning. 4 people are believed to be trapped under the debris. All injured were rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

An under-construction flyover on National Highway 28 in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Saturday morning, leaving 4 people injured. According to initial reports, 2 people are trapped under the debris. Local authorities said that rescue operation is underway. All injured were rushed to the hospital for the treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the local administration for an immediate rescue operation and to resume the traffic. In May this year, an under-construction flyover being built by a state-run corporation collapsed, killing at least 18 people.

In a similar incident reported from West Bengal’s Siliguri, a portion of National Highway-31D’s railway flyover guarder collapsed in Goaltuli, early morning today. According to news agency ANI reports, no casualties have been reported so far and restoration work is underway.

