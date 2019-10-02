Uttar Pradesh: A 25-year-old has been killed in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday. She has been identified as Sushma Nekpur who was shot dead by unidentified assailants. She was sprayed with bullets after returning from a programme in Bulandshahr.

Uttar Pradesh: It seems the assailants can come anytime and hit the target without caring for the security across Uttar Pradesh. If any person has animosity with his rival, he can get his foe killed either in the broad daylight or the time of his choosing. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer fell prey to the bullets of unidentified gunmen. Identified as Sushma Nekpur, the assailants sprayed her with bullets near her house in Greater Noida.

The incident took place at around 8: 30 PM, hours before the country would celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. According to the police, the ragini singer was coming back from Bulandshahr where she had taken part in the programme. Sushma was taken to the hospitals where she succumbed to her injuries. She had received several bullets and was severely wounded.

Police have started an investigation into the mater after filing an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation officers have said that they have collected evidence into her killing. They said that the killers would be arrested soon. Sushma was earlier attacked in Bulandshahr in August during a programme. Though the folk singer was a little bit lucky who survived the attack then. After the attack, she had registered the case. The young singer was staying in Greater Noida with her live-in partner. In 2014, she was divorced.

The killing of the artists is not the first-of-its-kind in Uttar Pardesh as in 2016, Jogendra, a ragni singer, was killed in Phalawada area. He was shot while performing at a ceremony. Jogendra had won the first position in the ragini competition in 2015 conducted in Haryana. He was a resident of Muzaffarnagar. Meanwhile, ragini is a fast-drying art with artists associated with either getting no government attention or have been forgotten by the people.

