UP sadhu cuts of genitals: A 45-year-old sadhu hailing from Uttar Pradesh chopped off his p[rivate parts after he was being accused of having a love affair with a local woman. As per police reports, it was a conspiracy to stop him from building an ashram. The police have reportedly arrested two people.

A sadhu hailing from Uttar Pradesh chopped off his genitals after being accused of having a love affair with a woman. The sadhu was reportedly distressed after the locals have alleged that he was in a relationship with a local woman. The sadhu was a resident of Bamna village and cut off his private parts during the 9-day fasting of Navaratri. The sadhu was later identified as Madani Baba. After Madani had chopped off his private parts, the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital in Bamna district.

As per media reports, it was a conspiracy by a group of men against the sadhu to stop him from building an ashram on open land. Talking to media over the incident, the sadhu said that he was upset as the locals had tarnished his image by alleging that he was having a love affair with a woman who stays in anear by area. Further disclosing the matter, Bamna district hospital doctor said that the sadhu is a native of Kamsin village and had cut his genitalia after people alleged that he was having an affair. The doctor added that his treatment is underway.

The investigating police officer said that the sadhu had been staying a vacant land near Dando road forest in Kamsin village since past few years. As per a report by TOI, the sadhu was disturbed over the allegations levelled against him. He has reportedly held two people responsible for tarnishing his image. Folloiwng sadhu’s complaint, the two have been arrested.

The matter was highlighted after the villagers found sadhu lying in a pool of blood at his ashram n Thursday. They later alerted the police, who took him to the nearby hospital.

