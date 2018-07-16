Police have arrested two out of the five men accused of gangraping and then setting a woman afire in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday when the victim was inside her house and the accused barged in around 2:30 am, dragged her to a temple and gang-raped her.

Two days after a woman was raped inside a temple and then burnt alive, Uttar Pradesh police arrested 2 of the 5 accused in the case. Superintended of Police R M Bhardwaj said that the prime accused, identified as Kunwar Pal, in the case has been arrested and efforts were on to nab the other 3.

“The prime accused in the case, Aram Singh and Bhona alias Kunwar Pal, have been arrested. Both of them are being interrogated. Four police teams have been formed and they are conducting raids at various places to nab the other three accused,” Bhardwaj, Superintended of Police, was quoted by Indian express as saying.

The incident took place on Saturday when the victim was inside her house and the accused barged in around 2:30 am, dragged her to a temple and gang-raped her. After the sexual assault, the 35-year-old woman had called up UP Police’s Dial 100 emergency service but it went unanswered. In the meantime, the accused returned and burnt her alive. According to reports, the hut where the woman was burnt was used for ‘yagna and havan’.

The victim’s husband claim of calling the PCR has been refuted by the police, Additional Director General of Bareilly zone Prem Prakash had come out and said preliminary investigation had revealed that no PCR call was made.

On being asked about the case, Prakash said, 2 constables and a sub-inspector have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

On Sunday, the victim’s husband had filed a complaint against 5 people identified as Aram Singh, Mahaveer, Charan Singh, Gullu and Umar Pal. All the 5 are being reported to be distant relatives of the victim and residents of the same village.

The postmortem of the charred body was carried out but it could not conclude whether the woman was raped or not.

The incident has caused an uproar in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl. Samajwadi Party’s general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav accused Prime Minister on Monday for diverting people’s mind from the rising cases of rape and crime in the country.

