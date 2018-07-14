A mother of 2 was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal first and then burnt alive by 5 unidentified accused. According to reports, the woman had called up UP Police's Dial-100 emergency service minutes before she was burnt alive, but her call went unanswered.

According to police, the woman was sleeping when the miscreants barged into her house and committed the spine-chilling brutal murder.

A woman in Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh had to pay with her life for resisting gang-rape. The woman was burnt alive by the 5 unidentified miscreants who raped her first and then set her on fire, according to a ANI report. The police have asked the family to lodge an FIR and have assured them that action will be taken against the culprits. The charred body of the victim has been sent for postmortem.

The woman, a 35-year-old, mother of 2 had called up UP Police’s Dial-100 emergency service minutes before she was burnt alive, but her call went unanswered, according to TOI.

Sambhal: A woman was allegedly burned to death by unidentified people after she resisted a gang rape. Police say,"We have asked the family to file an FIR after which we'll take action. Accused will be nabbed soon. Rest of the action will be taken after post-mortem report comes." pic.twitter.com/Rl9YreGV34 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2018

“We have asked the family to file an FIR after which we’ll take action. Accused will be nabbed soon. Rest of the action will be taken after post-mortem report comes,” police was quoted by ANI as saying.

The incident happened at 2:30 am on Saturday. According to the husband of the deceased woman, the 5 accused raped one by one after barging into their house and left, but then returned to drag the woman outside the house and took her to a nearby temple where they torched her at the ‘yagyashala’.

An FIR under IPC section 376D (gang rape), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 147 (punishment for rioting) has been lodged against the 5 accused.

“Two teams , surveillance and crime, have been tasked to arrest the accused, who are still at large. We are conducting raids at possible whereabouts,” circle officer Aqil Ahmed was quoted as saying.

