Seeking reply on why quota for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes is not is a place for both students and faculty appointments, Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission on Wednesday served a notice to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), asking its registrar to reply by August 8.

Uttar Pradesh SC/ST Commission on Wednesday served a notice to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), seeking reply on why quota for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes is not in place for both students and faculty appointments. The commission has also declared that AMU is not a minority commission, citing various Supreme Court and high court directions. The development comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised the demand for reservation of seats for Dalits in minority-run institutions, such as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

In the notice sent by SC/ST Commission, its chairman Brij Lal has said that a notice has been served to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), asking its registrar to reply by August 8.

Updating………..

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More