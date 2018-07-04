After a video showing compounder of a private hospital performing anaesthesia went viral, Shamli CMO has ordered a probe into the matter. In the viral, also, Nardev Singh, owner of the hospital, can be seen operating one of the patients in the operation theatre.

The Shamli district authorities have ordered a probe into a case of medical apathy reported from a private hospital of the district. The matter surfaced after a video of the incident went viral on the internet, showing compounder of the hospital performing anaesthesia. In the viral video, the owner of the hospital, who is an 8th class pass, can also be seen operating one of the patients in the operation theatre. The incident of medical negligence has triggered a new debate about medical infrastructure in the state as this is not the first time that hospital has been a figure of controversy.

According to reports, female compounder seen in the video was not authorised to perform the duties she was performing. Reports say that Aryan hospital has been sealed thrice earlier for irregularities but managed to reopen due to its owners’ connection with political leaders. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district has constituted a probe committee under the leadership of ACMO – Ashok Kumar Handa – to look into the matter.

Speaking on the matter, ACMO told News18 that Nardev Singh, owner of the hospital, was administering anaesthesia, while female compounder is performing anaesthesia. In last one year, at least 24 patients have been died in the hospital, following the cases of medical apathy; three families of total deceased have filed cases against the hospital under the Section – 354 of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Meanwhile, local BJP leader Pawan Tarar was allegedly stopped from conducting a probe into the matter. Also, probe team investigating the case was stopped by hospital authorities to enter into the operation theatre.

In the recent times, cases of medical negligence have been spiked in Uttar Pradesh, triggering a debate across all corners about the state of medical infrastructure in the state. Opposition parties have blamed state authorities for not taking enough steps to improve the medical infrastructure.

