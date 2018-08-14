A woman working as a Software Engineer in a multinational IT company in Noida has revealed that 43 of her male colleagues had sexually abused her while she was at work. The woman in her mid-twenties had lodged an FIR on account of which 21 people have been identified by the police.

In yet another shocking case, a woman working as a Software Engineer has opened up that 43 of her male colleagues had sexually abused her while she was working in Noida branch of a multinational IT services and solutions company headquartered in Bengaluru. According to reports, the woman, who is in her mid-twenties has also revealed that most of her male colleagues had harassed her and touched her inappropriately. The incident came to light after the Ghaziabad resident approached the police to lodge a complaint.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth attacks Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami for failing to attend M Karunanidhi’s funeral

The woman accused that more than 20 colleagues flashed their private parts to her. According to a report in India Today, the woman had approached the police and lodged an FIR which states that several male colleagues had sexually approached her in the office since November 2017. The complainant also said that in March and April last year, one of her colleagues publicly abused her on Whatsapp asking her to sleep with him at his wife’s place.

ALSO READ: Delhi on high alert ahead of Independence Day, manhunt for terror suspect underway

The woman was quoted by a leading daily saying, “A few of my colleagues would touch my body. In the meeting room, they used to pass derogatory remarks against me.” The woman further alleged that she was even asked to go out for drinks with her male colleagues. Reports say that 21 of the accused have been identified while other are yet unknown according to the FIR as the woman did not know the names of the 22 other people.

ALSO READ: JNU student Umar Khalid seeks protection from Delhi Police after being attacked by unidentified man in Delhi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More