The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is now planning to construct a 500-acre 'New Ayodhya' township on the banks of the river Sarayu in UP. This second proposal by the Yogi Adityanath government comes around six months after the Lord Ram's statue. The town is said to be constructed between the villages of Majha Barhata and Jaisingh Mau. The initial cost of the upcoming New Ayodhya is expected to be around Rs 350 crores. The New Ayodhya Township will also be adjoining the Lucknow-Gorakhpur expressway.

In 2017, since Yogi Adityanath came to power as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, there have been several proposals made by the government, one being the construction of a grand 100-metre Lord Ram statue in the temple town of Ayodhya. If reports are to be believed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is now planning to construct a 500-acre ‘New Ayodhya’ township on the banks of the river Sarayu in UP. This second proposal by the Yogi Adityanath government comes around six months after the Lord Ram’s statue.

As per reports, the New Ayodhya is being planned in the ancient city of Ayodhya. The town is said to be constructed between the villages of Majha Barhata and Jaisingh Mau. The initial cost of the upcoming New Ayodhya is expected to be around Rs 350 crores. The New Ayodhya Township will also be adjoining the Lucknow-Gorakhpur expressway. Apart from the township, the cost of 100-metre proposed Ram Statue is said to be around Rs 330 crores. In order to turn their Rs 680 crores worth of projects into a reality, the Yogi Adityanath government has reached out to several MNC’s and has reportedly requested to contribute in these projects as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

ALSO READ: Is polygamy, nikah halala more important than Ayodhya land dispute? Muslim bodies ask Supreme Court

The following proposals are being made in order to boost tourism in Ayodhya. As per a report by Business Standard, the New Ayodhya project has already got an informal nod from the government. The report added that the formal announcement will be done soon. The following project is said to be under the jurisdiction of Ayodhya Faizabad Development Authority (AFDA). Talking to BS, an official from AFDA said that a meet is being planned n April 13 after which the proposal will be sent to the government. Reports suggest that The Yogi Adityanath government plans to finish the finish the construction of the New Ayodhya Township within the time period of 18 months.

ALSO READ: BJP Foundation Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses party caders through video

ALSO READ: Amit Shah issues clarification on comparing opposition with animals

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App