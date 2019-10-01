The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a similar version of Assam NRC in Uttar Pradesh, though the police have denied calling it NRC and claimed that it has nothing to do with NRC.

After Assam, the National Register of Citizens wave seems to have caught the attention of other states as well. Now, Uttar Pradesh government is also keen to weed out illegal migrants and deport them back to Bangladesh or whichever country they originally hailed from. Though the police have categorically said the UP exercise has nothing to do with NRC.

Soon after NRC Assam, several leaders categorically expressed their support for the exercise including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who underlined the need of the tedious and expensive exercise in the state.

In a latest move, the UP administration has directed to identify Bangladeshis and other foreigners to chuck them out of the state and station them in their countries of origin. With this announcement, the UP government seems to be in no mood to risk its internal security and repeat Assam NRC episode.

UP Director General of Police called the move significant for the state’s internal security. He added that the deportation will be a time-constrained and monitored process with the police being ordered to list down transport havens and slum areas on the periphery of UP districts and verify the credibility of their citizenship documents.

He underlined that the process includes identification and deportation of only those who have been living in the state illegally asserting that they will be sent back if their documents are found to be false.

Other than the ones staying in UP outskirts, police have also been asked to cull out names of government employees suspected over aiding foreigners to make false citizenship documents. The verification process includes fingerprints of people allegedly identified as Bangladeshis or others.

Meanwhile, the carries companies have been apprised to keep with them identity-related documentation if all employees including drivers, loaders, etc.

On August 31, the Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercised released the list of people declared legal citizens secluding over 19 lakh people. UP CM Adityanath had lauded the exercise calling it important for national security and hinting at the possibility of a similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh as well.

