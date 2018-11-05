UP train accident: At least 4 railway employees were mowed down by a passenger train in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Monday. The tragic incident took place when the four workers were working on the tracks.

At least 4 railway employees were mowed down by the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takth Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Monday. The tragic incident took place when four gangmen were drilling on the rails between Sandila and Umartali stations at 11:55 am today.

The Northern Railways has ordered a probe into the incident to find out if the driver of the train and the signalman were responsible for the accident.

Railway officials also rushed to the site.

More details awaited.

