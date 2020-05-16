Uttar Pradesh: 24 migrants killed and dozens were injured after the truck they were traveling in collided with a lorry at around 3 am in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh: Twenty-four migrants labourers dead and many were injured in a truck accident in Uttar Pradesh last night. Reports reveal that the truck in which the migrants were traveling collided with a lorry at 3 am in Auraiya on Saturday. The migrant workers were coming from Rajasthan and were going to their hometowns at different locations in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal as per the reports.

Desperate to go home, on their home they hitched a ride on a truck that was carrying some food packets. Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said that 24 people brought were dead, 11 were admitted to the hospital where 15 were critically injured, and are referred to Saidar PGI. Awanish Awasthi. UP Additional Chief Secretary for Home sad that the Chief Minister has taken note of the accident and has expressed his deepest condolences to families of the labourers.

Adityanath has also directed all the officials, Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the location personally and report the incident immediately. He has also ordered to provide proper medical care to all the injured migrants.

Just a few days back, 16 migrants were dead in Maharashtra when they were run over by a goods train whole sleeping on railways track near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Out of the twenty only 3 or 4 managed to escape with bruises as they immediately jumped aside as they heard the cries and the noise of the train coming towards them.

