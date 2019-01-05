UP Police inspector Manoj Kumar, who had shouted thain thain to scare the criminals during an encounter, a few months back, got injured in a gun battle on Friday in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The reports say that a criminal also got injured in the gun battle and both of them were rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

Uttar Pradesh police inspector Manoj Kumar, who made headlines with his presence of mind and had shouted thain thain to scare the criminals during an encounter, a few months back, got injured in a gun battle today. According to the reports, police and criminals were engaged in a gun battle in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, in which inspector Manoj Kumar succumbed to injuries. After the incident, he was rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment.

Talking to the media, police officer Yamuna Prasad reported that a criminal also got injured in the firing. “Two men on bike fired at the police during which sub-inspector Manoj Kumar got injured. During the counter-firing, a criminal was also injured,” he added.

Sambhal: SP Yamuna Prasad, "Two bike borne miscreants fired at police during which SI Manoj Kumar got injured. During counter-firing, a criminal was also injured. One criminal absconding. Injured have been taken to hospital." (04.01) pic.twitter.com/q1TIpI29qR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2019

Inspector Manoj Kumar came to the limelight, in October 2018, for his presence of mind when his pistol got jammed during an encounter and he mimicked the sound of a gunshot. Kumar’s video of shouting maaro, maaro, ghero,thain, thain went was widely spread on the internet and it was viewed and shared by millions of netizens.

In the video, Manoj Kumar and his team scared and caught the criminals only with their presence of mind and were also lauded by the seniors.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More