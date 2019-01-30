According to news agency ANI, the woman said her husband told her to not leave the house. However, she promised her husband that she will return home within 30 minutes. The triple talaq bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha where the ruling party doesn't have the numbers and the Opposition is demanding scrutiny by a select committee on the issue.

Weeks after the controversial bill that makes the Muslim practice of instant divorce a penal offence was passed in Lok Sabha, a woman in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband for not coming back home on time. According to news agency ANI, the woman said her husband told her to not leave the house. However, she promised her husband that she will return home within 30 minutes. The woman said she was completely shattered by her husband’s move as she was late only by 10 minutes.

The woman said her husband called her on her brother’s mobile number and uttered talaq thrice. The woman also accused her in-laws of domestic violence as her family failed to meet their demands of dowry at the time of their wedding. The woman said she wants the government to help her in the matter. She further asked the government to provide her justice or she will commit suicide. Area officer of Aligarh Ajay Bhadauriya said the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take necessary steps to resolve it. On December 27, the Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 that criminalises the practice and classifies triple talaq as a cognisable and non-bailable offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband. The triple talaq bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha where the ruling party doesn’t have the numbers and the Opposition is demanding scrutiny by a select committee on the issue.

