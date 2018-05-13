A 40-year-old woman allegedly threw acid on a 25-year-old man for betraying her in a relationship. The incident happened on Friday night at Nai Mandi area of Muzzeffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The victim is suffering from burns on face, eyes and shoulders. After the incident accused woman managed to flee away and police is now trying to nab her.

A 25-year-old man was attacked with acid on Friday night allegedly by a 40-year-old woman in Muzaffarnagar for betraying her in a relationship. After the acid attack, the victim was admitted to district hospital in a serious condition, while the accused woman managed to flee from the scene. The police has lodged the case and victim is identified as Dishad Ahmad, who was allegedly having an affair with the accused Mehraj Begum. The victim is succumbing from burns on face, eyes and shoulder after the acid attack. As per sources, the women walked in to Dilshad’s office at Nai Mandi, Muzaffarnagar and threw acid on him.

According to reports, Mehraj Begum and Dilshad Ahmed were having an affair, but from last few months he was trying to avoid the Mehraj, which did not go down well with her. A few days back both of them had an argument after which Dilshad ended his relationship with Mehraj Begum, which provoked accused to commit the crime. After the acid attack, Dilshad landed in the district hospital with a burnt face, eyes and shoulder and was later referred to Meerut.

After registering the case, police also raided to Mehraj’s house in Deoband but found nothing. “A case under section 326A of IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) has been registered against the accused. Police are now trying to nab her. The victim’s condition is critical and he has been sent to a hospital in Meerut for better treatment,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) RB Chourasiya to toi.

In another acid attack case, 6 people, including 5 women in their early 20s, were wounded when some unidentified persons allegedly threw some chemical at them from a running vehicle at Panditia Road in South Delhi. The victims were crossing by when the incident took place around 9:30pm, the police said. “They (people in the car) attacked the people indiscriminately and randomly and no one was the target, in particular,” said a senior Police officer.

