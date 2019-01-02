The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a plan to set up and run gaushalas under the urban and rural bodies and levy a 2% cow welfare cess for the maintenance for the same in order to tackle the problem created by stray cattle. The move has come on the heels of reports about farmers being unhappy over stray cows destroying their crops. Several incidents came to light when farmers locked up the stray cattle in government buildings including schools, disrupting the day-to-day government work.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a plan to set up and run gaushalas under the urban and rural bodies and levy a 2% cow welfare cess for the maintenance for the same in order to tackle the problem created by stray cattle. As per the proposal, the state government will construct shelters for the cows in all district, gram panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations and other local bodies and a budget of Rs 100 crores have been sanctioned to the local bodies to construct the shelters under MNREGA.

However, it’s not clear yet on which items will the cess be levied. Reports suggest state government will hold a meeting to decide the items in a few days. Importantly, these ‘ashray asthals’ will work on a self-sustaining model.

The move has come on the heels of reports about farmers being unhappy over stray cows destroying their crops. Several incidents came to light when farmers locked up the stray cattle in government buildings including schools, disrupting the day-to-day government work.

Stating that the move will prevent cow slaughter, a government official said that there are also provisions to punish those who abandon their cattle.

