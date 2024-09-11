Thursday, September 12, 2024

Uttar Pradesh’s NIA Court Sentences 12 To Life In Illegal Conversion Case

The NIA/ATS special court in Lucknow on Wednesday sentenced 12 accused, including Maulana Kalim Siddiqui.

Uttar Pradesh’s NIA Court Sentences 12 To Life In Illegal Conversion Case

The NIA/ATS special court in Lucknow on Wednesday sentenced 12 accused, including Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, to life imprisonment in a high-profile illegal religious conversion case.

Additional Sentences and Fines

The court also sentenced four other accused Rahul Bola, Mannu Yadav, Kunal Ashok Chaudhary, and Salim to 10 years of imprisonment each, along with fines as per the relevant sections imposed on them. Special Judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi pronounced the sentences for the 16 convicted individuals.

Details of the Convicts

Maulana Kalim Siddiqui was arrested in September 2021 for allegedly running a nationwide syndicate involved in illegal religious conversions. Alongside Siddiqui, other convicts include:

  • Prakash Rameshwar Kavde
  • Faraz Babullah Shah
  • Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qazmi
  • Mohd. Salim
  • Kunal Ashok Chaudhary
  • Dheeraj Govind Rao Jagtap
  • Sarfaraz Ali Jafri
  • Kaushar Alam
  • Bhupriya Bandho
  • Irfan Sheikh alias Irfan Khan
  • Rahul Bhola alias Rahul Ahmed
  • Mannu Yadav Abdul Mannan
  • Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh
  • Abdullah Umar

Legal Charges and Convictions

The accused were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 121A, Section 123, Section 153A, and other relevant sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. A total of 17 individuals were charged, with 16 convicted. Maulana Idris Qureshi, the 17th accused, is currently under a stay order from the Allahabad High Court.

Background of the Case

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui from Meerut, accusing him of operating a massive religious conversion racket through multiple organizations and schools he funded. Siddiqui, an Islamic scholar and president of an Islamic Trust, was also charged with promoting religious enmity and undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity.

ALSO READ: Eknath Shinde Slams Rahul Gandhi: Accuses Him Of Petty Mentality

Tags:

12 life sentences conversion case Convicts sentenced illegal conversion case NIA Court life sentences Uttar Pradesh

Recent Post

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar Hospital Case

RG Kar Hospital Case: ED Raids Kolkata Home of Sandip Ghosh’s Father in RG Kar...

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Maharashtra CM Shinde Hosts Ganesh Aarti For International Diplomats

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Earth Commission’s New Report: Consumerism and Climate Crisis Threaten Humanity’s Equitable Future

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Mamata Government And Kolkata Doctors Locked In Deadlock: Talks Fail Over Condition Dispute

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

Why Only Hindi? KTR Questions Amit Shah, Highlights Language Diversity

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with Food, Water, and Fans

‘They Deserve Better’: Kolkata Citizens and Celebrities Provide Support to Junior Doctors on Protests with...

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on VMAs 2024 Red Carpet

2024 MTV VMAs: Chappell Roan Shuts Down Photographer with ‘Shut the F–k Up’ Remark on...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox