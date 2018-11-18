Uttrakhand: At least 12 people lost their lives while 13 others sustained severe injuries after a bus carrying them fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi on Sunday, reports said. The officials said that after falling steeply in the gorge, the bus landed a few meters from the Yamuna river.

Uttrakhand: At least 12 people lost their lives while 13 others sustained severe injuries after a bus carrying them fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi on Sunday, reports said. The officials said that after falling steeply in the gorge, the bus landed a few meters from the Yamuna river. Ashish Chauhan, the District Magistrate was quoted saying that the private-run bus was plunged into the gorge near Damta on Uttarkashi-Yamunotri Highway.

He added that the bus was travelling from Jankichatti to Vikas Nagar. He said that over 10 people died at the spot while to others succumbed at a nearby hospital. Other four, who have sustained injuries were flown from the spot to Dehradun in a chopper and their treatment is underway.

Reports say that a search-and-rescue operation is underway at the spot with the help of security officials and the local residents, who have been continuously trying to locate a few bodies that could be stuck in the bushes.

Following the incident, the Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. he had also asked the district administration to arrange for the treatment of those injured.

