Uttarakhand 17th Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Tirath Singh Rawat Manish Khanduri Ajay Tamta. Uttarakhand, formed in the year 2000 after being carved out of the much larger Uttar Pradesh, has 5 Lok Sabha seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state by winning all five seats with a vote share of 55.9 per cent.

Uttarakhand 17th Lok Sabha Election Results: In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, voting was held on April 11 in the first phase of Uttarakhand’s five Lok Sabha seats. This time there is a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP in the state. BJP’s Raja Lakshmi Shah of the Tehri Garhwal constituency of the state and Pritam Singh of Congress is the candidate. On the other hand, BJP’s Tirath Singh Rawat from Garhwal seat and Manish Khanduri of Congress. Apart from this, BJP’s Ajay Tamta of BJP, Pradeep Tampa of Congress, Ajay Bhatt of BJP from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Harish Rawat from Congress and Ramesh Pokriyal of BJP from Haridwar and Ambrish Kumar of Congress are in the fray. This time Lok Sabha elections have been held in seven phases, which will be held on May 19. The results of this election will come on May 23. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP cleared all the five seats and cleared the Congress coffers.

Uttarakhand, formed in the year 2000 after being carved out of the much larger Uttar Pradesh, has 5 Lok Sabha seats. In the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state by winning all five seats with a vote share of 55.9 per cent. The Indian National Congress, with 34.4 per cent votes, failed to make an impact.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App