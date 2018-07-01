42 people died on Sunday morning as a bus fell down in a gorge in Uttrakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. As per the reports, the accident happened in Nanidhada area of Pauri Garhwal district.

Forty-two people died in a bus accident on Sunday morning in Uttrakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. As per the reports, 42 bodies have been recovered and 3 injured have been admitted to the hospital. Sources have informed that bus fell down in a gorge in Nanidhada area of Pauri Garhwal district.

As per reports, 45 people were travelling in the bus that fell in a gorge. After the incident, Police and National Disaster Management Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot to rescue people. The accident happened on the Pipali-Bhoan motorway in Nainidanda block of Pauri Garhwal.

All passengers were heading towards Ramnagar from Bhoan in a minibus that fell in the gorge and reason for the accident is yet not clarified.

Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar told reporters that injured are in critical condition and undergoing the treatment.

Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat offered his condolences to the families of deceased.

(Developing story…updating… )

20 bodies have been recovered, 12 injured referred to hospital after a bus fell down a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district's Nanidhanda area. Number of casualties expected to rise: Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/YIskUa0Ku8 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

