BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is no stranger to controversies. The suspended BJP MLA on Wednesday said that the guns were unloaded and he feels sorry for the foul language. The party unit of Uttarakhand has written to central leadership for his permanent suspension.

After the viral video of BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion in which he was purportedly seen brandishing guns. The suspended MLA may be permanently banned by the central leadership. The BJP top brass has been recommended by the Uttarakhand BJP unit to permanently suspend the MLA. The viral video of suspended Pranav Singh of brandishing guns and drinking and dancing on Bollywood numbers has brought much embarrassment to the party unit in the state.

The Uttarakhand unit of BJP has written to the Central leadership that he should be permanently suspended from the party. However, taking cognizance of the viral video, the BJP unit has sent him a show-cause notice and made a recommendation to the central leadership of the party for stern action against him and his permanent suspension.

Shyam Jaju, BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge party has said the party is taking strict action against BJP MLA Pranav Champion. The suspended MLA said that he had been playing with the guns since his childhood. However, Champion has apologized for the language he has used while drinking. He has also said that the guns were licensed and unloaded and were not pointed to anyone for doing any harm.

Champion has been in news for the last few months. The leader is no stranger to controversies. Earlier, he was suspended for three months by the party for threatening a journalist.

The BJP MLA was also in news for threatening another BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal and publicly challenging him for a fight.

Shyam Jaju, BJP Uttarakhand state in-charge: Party is taking action against BJP MLA Pranav Champion (who was seen in a viral video brandishing guns), central leadership has been recommended to permanently suspend him. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bZkknE9jw1 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App