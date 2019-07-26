Cows exhale oxygen: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's made a bold claim recently when he said that the cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen. His claim has triggered a massive uproar across the country.

Cows exhale oxygen: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s bold claim: After Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya claimed that massaging a cow’s back in a particular motion could cure blood pressure problems in people, another BJP leader came up with his testimony underlining others medical properties of cow milk and urine. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat triggered a brand-new uproar on social media after he asserted that cow is the only animal which inhales and exhales oxygen. Not only this, but Uttarakhand chief minister also said that the breathing problems could be cured by massaging the cow.

Rawat made the statement when he was addressing a function in Dehradun. The video of the entire incident has also gone viral on several social media platforms. In the video, Rawat enlists and praises the medical properties of cow milk and urine. He claimed that massaging a cow can cure breathing problems. He further went on to say that those living in close proximity with the animal can cure tuberculosis.

Soon after the Chief Minister started facing flak over his comment, the officials at the Chief Minister office came out in his defence. An official at the CMO clarified that the statement made by the Chief Minister has been tempered, adding the CM was reiterating a common belief in the hills of Uttarakhand.

Apart from Rawat, Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Minister Rekha Arya had made the same claim in 2018. She had also claimed that the cow not only inhales oxygen but also exhales it.

