Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Gandhi And Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary. He also honored the second Prime Minister of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 120th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Dhami stated, “Tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, an epitome of truth and non-violence, and the second Prime Minister of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri, a symbol of honesty and dedication, on their birth anniversary. The principles and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi have always been a source of inspiration for us. Based on truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in building the nation, and even today his thoughts inspire humanity.”

He further mentioned that working on the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, the entire country is adopting the Atmanirbhar Bharat concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the nation, responding to PM Modi’s call, is working toward the realization of a clean, healthy, and prosperous India.

“Today also marks the birth anniversary of the epitome of simplicity and politeness, the second Prime Minister of the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, let us embrace their thoughts and fulfill our responsibilities toward society and the nation,” he added.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasizing the lasting impact of Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality. He stated that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country. “On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, he said, “Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the ‘jawan,’ ‘kisan,’ and ‘swabhiman’ of the country.”

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also known as the ‘Father of the Nation.’ The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day, which is marked as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi, or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, adopted non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This ultimately led to India achieving independence in 1947.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India, serving from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

Former PM Shastri was a great visionary leader who understood the language of the people and led the country toward progress. Shastri Ji was deeply influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

