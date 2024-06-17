Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Nainital Forest Fires and Electricity Supply Issues

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a critical meeting on Monday to address pressing issues related to drinking water, electricity supply, and ongoing forest fires in Nainital.

During the meeting, CM Dhami instructed forest department officials to maintain high morale among personnel on the ground and to ensure they are equipped with the necessary tools to combat the forest fires effectively.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the development of an action plan to improve public access to drinking water, revive rapidly drying water sources, and ensure a stable power supply.

The review of forest fires follows a series of wildfires that recently impacted the mountainous regions of Nainital and Pauri Garhwal, primarily attributed to human activities.

Earlier this month, four firefighters lost their lives, and four others were seriously injured while battling a fierce blaze in the Binsar forest, Almora district. CM Dhami has instructed officials to control the forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with assistance from the Air Force, utilizing helicopters and other necessary resources for water spraying over the affected areas.

CM Dhami also convened a meeting with top officials to review preparations for the upcoming monsoon season at the state secretariat. Emphasizing the challenges posed by the monsoon, he highlighted the need to identify blocked drains, areas where garbage accumulates, and obstructed roads to ensure preparedness and swift administrative action.

“Monsoon has always been challenging for us because we need to face disaster in some or the other form. We need to identify blocked drains, areas where garbage accumulates, and obstructed roads. To review preparedness and administration stays in action mode, the meeting has been convened,” CM Dhami told ANI.

During the review meeting on disaster management, CM Dhami directed officials to remain on high alert and complete all disaster management-related tasks within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring the state is well-prepared for any potential emergencies.

