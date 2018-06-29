Uttarakhand Chief Minister Travendra Rawat is being slammed on social media after he sparked a controversy when he ordered arrest and suspension of a primary school teacher. The incident as given ammunition to the opposition with former Uttrakhand CM Harish Rawat calling Rawat's reaction as "insensitive" and demanding to revoke the suspension of government school teacher Uttra Bahuguna.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat on Friday sparked a controversy when he ordered arrest and suspension of a primary school teacher following the latter’s outburst at chief minister’s Janata Darbar. According to a government statement, Uttara Bahuguna, the primary teacher who has been suspended, “showed disrespect and used abusive language” while narrating her grievance to the CM. She was told to put forward her request in a decent manner but she continued to show disrespect towards CM Trivendra Rawat.

But the government’s explanation has not gone down well with the public, many people are taking to Twitter to express their discontent with the CM’s behaviour. Some are even calling Rawat’s behaviour as uncalled for, others are lashing out for suspension and arrest of the widowed teacher.

“Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years and no one listened to her. Advise the Chief Minister to direct police to revoke her suspension,” Harish Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uttara Bahuguna was taken into custody under Section 151 of the CrPC but was later released. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet and is being widely circulated on Twitter, Facebook and even WhatsApp groups.

In the video of the incident that went viral, the principal can be seen abusing the Chief Minister. Rawat then shouted many times into the microphone, Suspend kro isko abhi (Suspend her immediately). Now, he’s facing criticism on social media for his comments and behaviour

#Uttarakhand CM @tsrawatbjp loses his cool while hearing a teacher's plea for transfer during BJP's "Janata Darbar". In the video he can be heard ordering the teacher's arrest and suspension. Rawat has received much flak for his behaviour with the teacher.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r6EKMbQtt9 — Kavita (@Cavieta) June 28, 2018

These worthless Chomu BJP CMs are implementing North Kora Model in India under subtle & perky admiration from Mahatma Modi. While their own 56" Modi finds difficulties speaking the word Pakistan. — Gab @reinstallindia (@REINSTALLINDIA) June 29, 2018

dictatorship rising again…CM sahab shrm kro.. — निष्पक्ष (@shyam_ghatwal) June 29, 2018

