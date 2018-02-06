After an RTI revealed that Kerala Assembly Speaker spent Rs 49,900 on glasses, a recent RTI has stated that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat of BJP party has spent around Rs 68,59,865 on refreshments for his guests. Reports state that the hefty amount of Rs 68 lakhs was spent in a period of just 10 months since he took to CM’s office in the state. The following RTI was submitted by an RTI activist, Hemant Singh.

Just a few days after a Kerala Assembly Speaker was criticised over the use of glasses worth Rs 49,900 from state government’s money, a Right To Information (RTI) document has revealed that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has spent a whopping amount of Rs, 68,59,865 on refreshments and snacks in order to entertain his guests from state government’s fund. Just a few days ago, Kerala Assembly speaker Sreeramakrishnan was questioned over his choice of glasses worth Rs 49,900 and also getting the medical bills reimbursed amounting to Rs 4 lakh.

According to reports, an RTI query was filed seeking the amount spent by the Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on refreshments. In respect of the query filed, the RTO Officer said that the Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has spent around Rs, 68,59,865 in refreshments for his guests since the time he presumed the office last year. As per reports, the hefty amount of Rs 68 lakhs was spent in a period of just 10 months since he took to CM’s office in the state.

The following RTI was submitted by an RTI activist, Hemant Singh. In the RTI filed, Singh asked that how much money has been spent by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after assuming office as the Chief Minister of the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who won the elections and took the office of Chief Minister in the state on March 18 last year.

In the recent times, a few ministers belonging to Kerala were also in the docks for misusing state government’s funds in order to get their benefits.