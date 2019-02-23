The video has gone viral in which several Congress workers showered currency notes on the former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat's son Virendra Rawat at a tribute ceremony organised by state Congress workers following the Pulwama terror attack. The incident comes just after BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was trolled for laughing and waiving in the martyrs funeral.

The Congress workers on Saturday showered money on Virendra Rawat, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. The tribute ceremony for the soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack was organised by state Congress workers.

The video in which several Congress workers showered currency notes on Virendra Rawat has gone viral on the social media platform. The video posted by the news agency ANI showed few persons were singing and the rest of the workers clapped following the money showered on the leader.

#WATCH Congress party workers shower currency notes on Congress leader Virendra Rawat (Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's son), at tribute ceremony in Roorkee organised by the Party for the CRPF soldiers who lost their life in Pulwama terrorist attack. (22 Feb) pic.twitter.com/3NHn8aTCkB — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

This comes just after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj was condemned for laughing and waiving in a truck during the funeral procession of one of the martyred soldier who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The BJP leader was trolled on Twitter for such behaviour.

Earlier, Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf also created a controversy by alleging that three kilograms of beef could be traced by PM Narendra Modi where large ammunition of 350 kg RDX couldn’t, the leader was referring to the Pulwama terror attack in which more than 40 soldiers were killed by a local terrorist.

@narendramodi Ji can trace 3 kg of beef but cannot trace 350 kg of RDX #ModiFailsNationalSecurity — Haroon Yusuf (@haroonyusuf22) February 21, 2019

The Congress leader was later criticized by the BJP leaders who alleged Haroon of playing politics over the martyrs and wanted to divide the country into communal lines.

