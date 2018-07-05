Responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) to safeguard animals, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday declared the entire animal kingdom including birds and aquatic animals as legal entities with rights, duties and liabilities of a living person. Upholding the animal rights, the Court has directed the state that no animal including horses moving between India and Nepal will carry excessive weight.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday declared all the animals including birds and aquatic animals as legal entities, with the rights, duties and liabilities of a living person. Supporting the rights of ‘entire animal kingdom’, the top court said all the animals are legal entities with their corresponding rights of a living person. It further added that all Uttarakhand citizens are the human face to safeguard these animals.

A division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Lok Pal Singh invoked Article 21 of the Constitution, saying ”safeguarding the rights of humans, protects life and the word ‘life’ means the animal world”. The court issued many directions to the state government in order to protect the animals, including the creation of animal welfare committee in every district of the state.

The order comes after a PIL was filed seeking restriction of the movement of horse carts/tongas between Nepal and India through Champawat district and highlighted the fragile state of old horses, who were been abandoned by the owners in the region.

In a response to this, the Court has directed the state that no animal including horses moving between India and Nepal will carry excessive weight. It also banned the use of ‘sharp equipment’ across the state, in order to avoid ‘bruises, swelling, abrasions or severe pain” to animals.

Adding to this, the Court has further said in case of excessive heat in areas where the temperature exceeds 37 Celsius and when the temperature falls below 5 degrees Celsius, no owner/person will use animals for the purpose of drawing vehicles.

