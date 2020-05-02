Use of mask, washings hands at regural intervals, stay updated with the Arogya Setu app and following social distances are important, Deepti Rawat said.

Uttarakhand Higher Education vice chairman Dipti Rawat welcomed a LPG gas cylinder delivery boy with flowers and thanked him for working and providing services during lockdown. Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj, who has also been given the status of Minister of State, talked to the delivery boys and listened to every challenge they face while supplying LPG from door to door.

Ms Rawat thanked delivery boys stating that India is winning the battle against coronavirus because of them. The LPG delivery boys got emotional after receiving such gesture.

Deepti Rawat also praised essential workers by sharing pictures on the social media.

She also appealed people to follow thr governments guidelines to eliminate the deadly virus. Also thanking and praising doctors, nurses and other essential workers, who have been working hard day and night to make India coronavirus free, will boost their confidence and power them in battle against the virus.

Use of mask, washings hands at regural intervals, stay updated with the Arogya Setu app and following social distances are important, she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare ( MoHFW) reported over 37,000 positive coronavirus cases, of which, 26,535 cases are active right now. More than 10,000 people have been cured, and 1223 have died due to coronavirus.

