Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K Experience Unprecedented Summer Heatwave

As the scorching heatwave sweeps across the Indian subcontinent, it’s not just the northern plains and central regions bearing the brunt, but also the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The month of May has witnessed unprecedented high temperatures, setting new records and raising concerns among meteorologists and residents alike.

Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, experienced an unprecedented maximum temperature of 43°C on Wednesday, matching the all-time record set in 2012. This extreme heat has persisted for eight days this month, surpassing the 40°C mark, a level never seen before in May. According to the regional meteorological center, such conditions are indicative of a severe heatwave, with predictions of continued high temperatures for the next 48 hours. Relief may come in the form of rain and thunderstorm activity expected from June 1 onwards. Bikram Singh, director of the regional meteorological center in Dehradun, attributes the intensification of heatwave conditions to dry winters and reduced pre-monsoon rainfall, exacerbating the situation.

Similarly, in Jammu & Kashmir, rising temperatures have become a cause for concern. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7°C on May 25, the highest in a decade. Mukhtar Ahmed, director of the regional meteorological center in Srinagar, highlights the unprecedented heatwave, with Qazigund registering an all-time high maximum temperature of 34°C on May 27. Ahmed attributes this unusual trend to climate variability, citing prolonged dry spells akin to those experienced in September of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the hill stations are feeling the heat as well. Shimla, the state capital, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7°C on Wednesday, marking the highest temperature since 2012. Sundernagar, another town in Himachal Pradesh, registered a scorching temperature exceeding 40°C, a level not seen in the past decade.

As these Himalayan states grapple with record-breaking temperatures, residents and authorities are urged to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heatwave. With climate change increasingly manifesting in extreme weather events, adapting to and mitigating these challenges becomes imperative for the well-being of communities across the region.

