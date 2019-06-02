ITBP jawans rescue 4 climbers from Nanda Devi Base Camp: The 8-member team of mountaineers, who had gone towards 7,434 metre-high Nanda Devi East peak also known as Sunanda Devi, went missing in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on May 13, 2019.

Uttarakhand: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is conducting a search operation for 8 climbers who went missing on Friday.

ITBP jawans rescue 4 climbers from Nanda Devi Base Camp: The jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescued four missing climbers from Nanda Devi Base Camp with the help of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday. The climbers have been brought to Pithoragarh. Currently, the ITBP rescue team is conducting a search operation for the eight mountaineers who went missing on May 25, 2019. The 8-member team of mountaineers had embarked on an expedition to 7,434 metre-high Nanda Devi East peak also known as Sunanda Devi in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district May 13.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate VK Jogdande said four mountaineers have been rescued. Since there’s the possibility of an avalanche in the area closer to Nanda Devi East, search and rescue operations for remaining 8 mountaineers will continue on Monday or Tuesday depending on weather conditions, Jogdande added. The team left Munsiyari on May 13 to climb Nanda Devi East but they didn’t return to the base camp on May 25 as scheduled earlier.

The expedition team, led by English climber Mark Thomas, includes seven foreign nationals from the United Kingdom, United States, Australia and one liaison officer from the Indian Institute of

Mountaineering. Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said Martin Moran (UK), John McLaren (UK), Richard Payne (UK), Rupert Havel (UK), Anthony Sudecam (US), Rachel Bimmel (US), Ruth Macrain (Australia) Australia and Chetan Pandey (IMF) had taken part in the expedition sponsored by New Delhi-based M/S Himalayan Run and Trek Ltd.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande said the missing climbers are Martin Moran, John McLaren, Richard Payne and Rupert Havel from the UK, Anthony Sudecam and Rachel Bimmel from the US, Ruth Macrain from Australia and IMF’s Chetan Pandey.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are participating in the rescue mission. The Polish Anniversary Expedition team joined the search-and-rescue mission of missing climbers after the SDRF failed to kick-start the rescue operation due to harsh weather conditions.

Polish climbers from Martin Moran and Mark Moran’s expedition team were trying to climb Nanda Devi East to honour the 80th anniversary of the first ascent by the Poles through the route of South Ridge.

