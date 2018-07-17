The following matter was highlighted after the victim informed her parents about the incident. Later, the family of the victim filed a police complaint against the five accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed of raping the minor girl on Thursday and added that they had planned this on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday arrested five minor boys for raping an 8-year-old girl after watching porn on their mobile phones. The following matter was highlighted after the victim informed her parents about the incident. Later, the family of the victim filed a police complaint against the five accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed of raping the minor girl on Thursday and added that they had planned this on Tuesday. The accused were said to be between 9 to 14 years of age.

In the complaint filed against the five accused, the victim’s parents said that their daughter was lured on the pretext of chocolates by one of the accused. The accused later took the girl to his home where the other four were waiting.

The investigating police officer added that the accused were later identified as the children of labourers staying the area. The officer added that they were studying in Class 6 and Class 9. The victim was identified as Class 5 girl who was living with her parents and four siblings. The accused and victim belonged to the same locality, the officer added.

The following incident took place when the victim was playing outside her house while her parents were away at work. The investigating police officer added that the girl had come on the radar of the accused after they found that she was living alone at the house and the parents were away for most of the time.

As per reports, one of the accused her lured the girl with a chocolate inside the house of other accused. As per police reports, the accused took turns while raping her. Sources suggest that one accused was guarding the door while others raped the minor in the house.

