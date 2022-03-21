Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi will be present at the Legislature Party meeting to announce the CM's name.

Following BJP’s resounding victory in the Uttarakhand Assembly election, the newly elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will take oath at the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun today at 11 am. Uttarakhand BJP Chief Madan Kaushik confirmed the development and said the name of chief minister will be announced at the legislative party meeting, which will take place in the evening after the swearing ceremony.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS MEA Meenakshi Lekhi will be present at the Legislature Party meeting to announce the CM’s name. While the name of Uttarakhand CM has not been decided yet, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Kaushik, and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at his residence in the national capital to discuss government formation. BJP President JP Nadda and party leaders BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj were also present at Shah’s residence.

After the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the procedure for government formation is underway and the BJP central leadership will take a decision on CM face. In the Uttarakhand assembly elections, BJP swept to victory by winning 47 out of 70 seats but Pushkar Singh Dhami lost against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Pushkar Singh Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Bhuwan Chandra Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent.

