Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand caused multiple landslides along the Badrinath National Highway on Saturday, blocking traffic at several critical points, including Lambagad, Nandprayag, Sonala, and Barrage Kunj. The situation worsened as the alternate route between Sakot and Nandprayag also became inaccessible due to the landslides.

Landslides Block Key Highways

In a public statement, the Chamoli Police highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “Due to the heavy rainfall in the district, landslides are occurring at many places on the Badrinath National Highway, due to which the road is getting blocked repeatedly. Travellers are being stopped at safe places by Chamoli Police for safety.”

Initially, the police had alerted the public via social media platforms about road blockages at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag, and Chhinka, significantly disrupting traffic in these areas. “In the district, the Badrinath National Highway is blocked at Kameda (Gauchar), Nandprayag (Chamoli), and Chhinka (Chamoli),” they stated in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, updates from the Chamoli Police later revealed that “The blocked road at Chhinka has been opened for traffic.” They also added that the “blocked Badrinath National Highway near Kameda in the district has been opened for traffic.”

Government Response: High Alert and Cautionary Measures

The continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand prompted immediate action from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. On Friday, he directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and district officials to remain on high alert. He also advised residents to avoid any unnecessary travel until the situation improves. The Chief Minister’s instructions come amid concerns about the safety of both residents and pilgrims visiting the region.

IMD Issues Weather Alerts for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several southern districts of Uttarakhand and an orange alert for other parts of the state, warning of continued adverse weather conditions. According to the IMD, a depression over northwest Uttar Pradesh was expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours. This weather system, centred near Bareilly, has caused scattered clouds and ‘intense convection’ in southern Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, northern Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan, and northwest Madhya Pradesh are likely to experience ‘moderate to intense convection’ with rainfall and gusty winds predicted over the next few days. The IMD has been tracking the depression via radars in Delhi and Lucknow, reporting wind speeds of 20 to 30 knots. As it moves northeast, the system is expected to lose intensity, but residents in the affected regions are still urged to remain cautious.

Local Disruptions in Nainital and Surrounding Areas

Meanwhile, in Nainital district, continuous rain has exacerbated local challenges, leading to the closure of several roads. The Haldwani-Sitarganj road, in particular, has been rendered impassable due to water overflow in the Shernala area. Local authorities have advised travellers to use alternative routes and refrain from travel unless absolutely necessary, as road conditions remain dangerous.

As the weather system progresses, the Uttarakhand government is continuing to monitor the situation closely, with teams on the ground working to clear debris and restore normalcy as soon as possible. Travellers and residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed about weather updates and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

Also Read: Weather Today: Gujarat Braces for More Rain as Cyclonic Circulation Lingers Over Saurashtra