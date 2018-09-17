Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly planning to kill Defence Minister while they were apparently drunk, police said as the minister paid a visit to Dharchula town in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. Speaking on the matter, Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said police were alerted to the message at 9:30 on Sunday.

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly planning to kill Defence Minister while they were apparently drunk, police said as the minister paid a visit to Dharchula town in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. Speaking on the matter, Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said police were alerted to the message at 9:30 on Sunday. A case has been registered under section 506(criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, said police. Both accused were arrested ahead of the Nirmala Sitharaman’s arrival in Uttarakhand.

The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as, “Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. (‘I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day’)”, police said. Police have started its investigation into the matter and it is being probed whether the duo had any criminal background, said SP Ramchandra Rajguru.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated a medical camp at Dharchula, Uttarakhand along the Indo-Nepal border.

Earlier, in a letter submitted to a Pune court, the police had claimed that Maoists hatched a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Rajiv Gandhi type incident.

