Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been told that approximately Rs 200 crore would be required for the development works in Kedarnath Dham. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji was informed that for the various developmental works in Kedarnath Dham, the state would need close to Rs 200 crore,” Rawat’s tweet read (translated from Hindi).

The Chief Minister added that permission for darshan, in limited numbers, has been granted for Kedarnath and Badrinath temples along with mandatory usage of masks and following social distancing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a review of the works being carried out at Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday during which he was made aware that all development works being carried out in the region will be completed by December 31.

Rawat said that Prime Minister Modi, through video conferencing, had also been presented with the live status of the various projects being carried out through drone footage. In a series of tweets, Rawat further enlisted the status of the various projects ongoing in the area.

“The work at Saraswati Ghat will be completed by June 30. The bridge being constructed on the route to Bhairav temple has been completed before deadline. Two out of the five blocks being constructed for homes for the priests have already been completed, the rest will be finished by September,” Rawat tweeted.

“The three caves being constructed in Kedarnath will be completed by September 2020. The work of the bridge being constructed on Mandakini river will be completed by March 31, 2020,” he added.

