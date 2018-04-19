The twin rape cases have left a devastating effect not only on the people of India but also on the utterly butterly Amul girl. The recent illustration by Amul — an Indian dairy cooperative based in Gujarat — has condemned the brutal crimes. Ashamed and outraged by the incidents, people from different walks of life shared their strong opinions on social media giant Twitter. Find out what they had to say.

The first time the utterly butterly Amul girl had cried when father of white revolution in India Dr Verghese Kurien passed away

Be it Olympics, Bollywood, politics or cricket, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that one can be abreast of the latest developments by just following the ads of the polka-dotted mischievous Amul girl. Unfortunately, the young girl was seen weeping in the latest advertisement released on April 18, 2018. A much-loved icon of modern India was crying over the atrocities being committed against the second wheel of the society in our country — women. Comprised of the clever wordplay, the caption on the advertisement read ‘Zara Aankhon mein bharlo paani…’

Interestingly, this caption is also a plea to all those who cannot see beyond politics and communal colours to acknowledge the wretchedness of the rapes that have recently occurred in the country in Unnao and Kathua. The illustration which condemns atrocities against women in India has gone viral on social media and has raised serious questions about the state of women’s safety in India. After seeing the heartbreaking picture, people took to Twitter to vent their anger over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and the injustice being meted out to women in the country. With a heavy heart, we are listing the top 5 tweets on the illustration:

"AMUL" has made the best effort by making Amul girl crying on the ugly scenerio of the patriarchal society towards women. @Amul_Coop has been the brand since decades, & it requires huge strength to do so at this Peak of Success.#feelingproud #thankU @Amul_Coop 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iEvEdWB6lL — Karishma Joshi (@Karishm88208909) April 19, 2018

Amul you brought tears to my eys 😔😔look whr we came from laughing AMUL girl to the CRYING one shame on us https://t.co/mMYCS43G4x — kavita (@choudhari_kavi) April 19, 2018

Wake up world…wake up society…no more tolerance for such crimes…i can see nirbhaya, asifa, unnao girl, assam girl & every victim in this crying amul girl…lets be human…save humanity… https://t.co/5fvJsuVbxk — Reshma Khan (@writer_khan5680) April 18, 2018

Filled with lot of emotions… A simple picture of Amul Girl crying sends you chills and shivers in your body. Are we building a Right Nation for our children ? #sad https://t.co/HWQn2ErS5I — Mihir Upadhyay (@IMihirUpadhyay) April 17, 2018

People from different walks of life took to the streets across the country a couple of days back to hold protests against the horrendous incidents taking place in the nation. Interestingly, several B-town actors, including Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna and Kalki Koechlin also joined the protests in Mumbai, demanding justice for the victims in the cases.

This is not the first time that this adorable little girl has shed tears over the major issues of the country. Earlier in 2012, Amul paid a heart-touching tribute to the father of the white revolution, Dr Verghese Kurien, by illustrating the girl weeping in the advertisement. Notably, Kurien transformed India from being a milk-deficient country to the world’s largest milk producer.

