Swami Anand Swarup has submitted a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting a ban on non-Hindus entering the state

Anand Swarup, President of the Shankaracharya Parishad and Shambhavi Peethadheeshwar Swami, has submitted a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, requesting a ban on non-Hindus entering the state. Swami Anand Swarup’s demand has gained new traction giving air to political controversy over Char Dham.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Shankaracharya Parishad President Swami Anand Swarup stated that the Parishad, in collaboration with the Kali Sena, has launched the “Himalaya is our temple” marketing campaign.

This marketing campaign has been launched to prevent non-Hindus from participating in the Chardham Yatra.

Explaining his point further, he stated, Uttarakhand has been referred to as the Hindus’ land of power. In addition, it is the birthplace, karmabhoomi, and tapobhoomi of a large number of Hindu sages.

He claimed that a large number of non-Hindus are migrating to the Himalayan region. He’s also a businessman because he’s is involved in the development of the area by building houses. Non-Hindus are also accused of committing crimes on this property.

He has also asked CM Dhami to prohibit non-Hindus from participating in the Chardham Yatra. In addition, an amendment to Uttarakhand’s land legislation has been mandated.